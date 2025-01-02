Parks Associates: Video doorbells have one of the highest smart home service attachment rates

Parks Associates today announced a new white paper, Consumer IoT Product Development: Managing Costs, Optimizing Revenues, which provides companies with a business-planning blueprint to evaluate how a consumer IoT solution will perform across its lifetime. Subscription services, such as video storage and professional monitoring, can be critical for covering ongoing cloud and support costs. Seventy-one percent of video doorbell owners pay a recurring fee for service, which may include alerts/remote monitoring, video storage, and/or professional monitoring. The service attach rate for smart cameras is slightly lower at 66%.

Developed in partnership with Cardinal Peak, the white paper highlights pain points in the product development process, shares strategies for minimizing costs, and identifies primary monetization models in the smart home that can produce value for customers and other ecosystem players.

"Smart home providers employ various strategies to generate value and reach profitability," said Jennifer Kent, Vice President, Research, Parks Associates. "This involves looking beyond the initial sale to produce long-term revenue streams through subscriptions, cross-selling and upselling, and multi-sided value propositions that leverage the value of the data and benefit multiple stakeholders."