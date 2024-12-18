Parks Associates launches Strategic Consulting Unit

Parks Associates, an international research and advisory firm specializing in the consumer, small business, light commercial, and multifamily technology markets, today announces the launch of its new Strategic Consulting Unit. This new initiative enhances Parks Associates’ ability to deliver tailored insights and strategies for its clients and to support their business goals.

“We provide research in many different ways; this consulting service provides a new approach to support the hundreds of companies we serve across the connected home and business ecosystems,” said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. “With almost forty years of data, insights, and industry relationships, we are uniquely positioned to help companies navigate market disruptions and identify growth opportunities.”

The new unit will help companies refine their competitive positioning, go-to-market strategies, and product and service offerings. Parks Associates will leverage its data and analysis to deliver high-level business and marketing intelligence for the firm’s core research areas, including broadband and mobile, smart home, streaming and pay TV, connected health, energy management, and multifamily property technologies.

Offerings of the Consulting Strategy Unit include:

Technology Assessments: Evaluate emerging technologies, including market size and potential.

Parks Associates’ extensive research coverage across consumer and business technologies and connected services reinforces the new consulting offerings. In addition, Parks Associates’ extensive network and reach with the industry through its executive events put the company in a unique position to provide strategic consulting.

“As the technology landscape grows increasingly complex, businesses need more than data—they need independent insights that drive results,” said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. “By integrating our unparalleled research data capabilities with strategic consulting, we’re helping our clients take their business to the next level.”

For more information, visit Parks Associates’ website or contact [email protected]. To schedule an interview with an analyst, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.