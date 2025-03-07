Xthings announces cloud-to-cloud integration with AWS IoT for ULTRALOQ smart locks

Xthings today announced cloud-to-cloud integration for ULTRALOQ smart door locks using the managed integrations feature of AWS IoT Device Management. Beginning with the ULTRALOQ Bolt Fingerprint, the integration enables smart home service providers to easily control and communicate with ULTRALOQ devices from their solutions, providing a unified experience for end users to manage their door locks and other devices from a single application.

ULTRALOQ Bolt Fingerprint is the most popular smart deadbolt among consumers and media, which offers a five-in-one unlocking experience including fingerprint recognition, passcodes, voice control, mobile app access, and backup mechanical keys. Starting with the Bolt Fingerprint, Xthings interfaces with AWS through its own smart home platform, U home, to simplify device setup, realizing unified control across different devices and protocol. By leveraging this integration, smart home solution builders can offer their users the ability to control ULTRALOQ smart lock devices from a unified app.

"Managing a diverse range of IoT devices from different manufacturers that vary in connectivity specifications has been a significant challenge for organizations looking to scale their IoT implementations," said Yasser Alsaied, Vice President of IoT at AWS. "With AWS IoT Device Management's managed integrations capabilities, solution providers can easily unify device control and simplify device setup within a single application, regardless of manufacturer or protocol. This enables organizations to focus on driving business value from their IoT investments and seamlessly aggregate data across different devices, rather than dealing with integration complexities. The aggregated data can be infused into generative AI applications to deliver more accurate and personalized insights, making it truly easy for solution providers to build new and differentiated value-added services."

Key benefits for smart home solution builders using Xthings' devices powered by AWS IoT include cloud scalability, which leverages AWS' robust infrastructure to support growing smart home deployments, and accelerated time to market, which reduces development time for new smart home products.

Through the managed integrations feature of AWS IoT Device Management, a wide range of Xthings devices, including smart locks, cameras, plugs, switches, bulb lights, and other personal electronics, will be integrated into AWS. Smart home service providers can now offer their customers a wider portfolio of devices while maintaining a consistent user experience.

For more information about Xthings smart home solutions, visit the official website.