Nice appoints Jeff Shaw as new Chief Product Officer

Nice today announced the appointment of Jeff Shaw as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). With over 20 years of experience in product management and marketing, Shaw brings a proven track record of driving innovation, developing award-winning products, and shaping industry-leading solutions.

"Jeff’s deep expertise, strategic vision, and passion for innovation make him the ideal leader to guide our product strategy," said Emanuel Bertolini, Chief Executive Officer for Nice North America. "His ability to develop groundbreaking solutions that enhance user experiences aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify everyday movements and improve people’s quality of life."

Before stepping into this role, Shaw served as Head of Product Management for Luxury Solutions in the Nice Home Management Systems business unit, where he played a pivotal role in advancing Nice’s smart home and building solutions. Prior to that, he led Product Management for Nice North America as Vice President of Control Products, overseeing the development of cutting-edge technologies that have redefined the Smart Home category and earned numerous industry accolades.

Throughout his career, Shaw has been recognized for his commitment to delivering products that address real-world challenges and exceed customer expectations. His leadership in product development, combined with his keen understanding of market needs, will be instrumental in driving Nice’s continued growth and technological advancements.

"I’m honored to join Nice in this leadership role and excited to contribute to the company’s innovation journey," said Shaw. "Nice has a strong legacy of delivering intelligent, user-friendly solutions, and I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams to develop the next generation of smart home and building management products."

Shaw’s expertise spans across product management, marketing, and business development, with a focus on creating solutions that enhance everyday life. His leadership will be crucial as Nice continues to expand its global presence.