Vivint Refreshes Brand, Signals Shift in Strategy

Vivint, a smart home technology company, has introduced a new brand identity as part of its strategic shift toward integrating energy management into its suite of home automation services.

The brand refresh follows the Lehi, Utah-based company’s acquisition by NRG Energy in 2023, a move aimed at broadening Vivint’s capabilities beyond home security to encompass comprehensive smart home solutions.

The updated branding includes a redesigned logo and a refreshed color palette, featuring shades like “visionary green” and “confident orange.” These changes are intended to reflect the company’s expanded focus and to convey a sense of growth and optimism. The new visual elements are also integrated into Vivint’s products and mobile applications, aiming to provide a cohesive user experience.

As part of its enhanced offerings, Vivint has launched the “Smarter Home Bundle” in collaboration with Reliant, another NRG subsidiary. This package provides qualifying customers with a Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro and Smart Thermostat, along with professional installation services. The bundle also includes access to a specialized app interface that combines home automation controls with personalized energy insights.

David Porter, managing director of Vivint, stated that the company is entering a phase where energy management is becoming as significant as security in the smart home sector.

“As part of NRG and under new leadership, Vivint is poised to lead this phase and redefine the smart home experience like no one else can,” Porter said. “By integrating security and energy management, and making it accessible to millions more homes, we’re at the start of an exciting new chapter for our customers and for Vivint.”

Established in 1999, Vivint has evolved from a home security provider to a company offering a range of smart home technologies. With over two million customers in the United States and an average customer tenure of nine years, the company continues to focus on professional installation, customer support and integrated system control as part of its service commitments.