Ubiety’s HomeAware App Rolls Out to Select Brinks Home Users

Ubiety Technologies has announced a new partnership with Brinks Home to deploy its AI-based presence detection solution, Halo Connect, with a limited group of Brinks Home customers. The rollout includes access to Ubiety’s HomeAware mobile app, which provides context-aware insights into household activity without relying on traditional cameras.

HomeAware uses Ubiety’s ambient sensing and machine learning technology to detect the presence of individuals in and around a home. The app is designed to notify users of changes in activity patterns, identify who is currently home, and offer security-related insights that go beyond standard motion sensors. According to the companies, the system does not require integration with existing security panels and can be self-installed by the user.

Veronica Moturi, senior vice president of customer experience at Brinks Home, said the partnership supports the company’s goal of testing new technologies that could improve user engagement and system responsiveness.

“This partnership with Ubiety reflects our drive to offer cutting-edge technology that is as smart as it is seamless. By releasing innovations like HomeAware in real-world settings, we're ensuring our customers get security that is not only proactive, but personalized to their lives,” Moturi stated.

Ubiety’s platform focuses on presence verification and adaptive alarm response, which aims to improve monitoring outcomes by reducing false alarms and providing more accurate situational awareness. The company says its ambient sensing approach is intended to work alongside existing alarm systems to improve reliability and support decision-making during security events.

Keith Puckett, co-founder and CEO of Ubiety Technologies, said the pilot with Brinks Home marks a step forward in applying AI to everyday home security needs.

“This collaboration with Brinks Home represents a pivotal moment in making home security both intelligent and engaging,” Puckett said. “With HomeAware and Halo Connect, we’re delivering intelligent protection that enhances safety, respects privacy and anticipates users’ needs in real-time.”