DNAKE to showcase complete cloud-based residential solution at Apartmentalize 2025
DNAKE is heading to Apartmentalize 2025 in Las Vegas with a full lineup of smart access and intercom solutions tailored for today's rental communities.
At this year's show, DNAKE will showcase a live demo of its end-to-end access and intercom ecosystem, covering everything from the building entrance to shared spaces and each individual unit.
S617 Door Station at the main entrance: Features an 8-inch touchscreen, dual HD cameras, and a wide-angle view with WDR technology for clear images in any lighting. It supports multiple entry methods, including anti-spoofing facial recognition, IC/ID cards, PIN, Bluetooth, and smart pro app, with enhanced security using encrypted cards.
C112 Villa Station: A compact unit that fits easily in elevators or other shared spaces, giving residents a quick way to reach property staff in emergencies. It's built to deliver clear video and stable performance—even in challenging conditions.
EVC-ICC-A5 Elevator Control Module: Ties into the intercom system to control floor access based on user permissions and lets residents call elevators from indoor monitors. It supports 16 relays and is easy to manage via a web interface.
H618 Indoor Monitor: A 10.1" Android touchscreen panel that brings video intercom, 16 cameras monitoring, and smart home control together in one device. It supports 3rd-party apps and includes proximity wake-up, PoE, and Wi-Fi options for flexibility.
AC02C Access Terminal: For shared areas like package rooms or laundry rooms, the AC02C access control terminal offers secure access through RFID, QR code, PIN, Bluetooth, or app.
UM5-F19 Relay Module: Each UM5-F19 supports two relays, allowing a single AC02C to control two separate door locks—ideal for managing multiple entries with one device. Paired with the UM5-F19 relay module, the system adds an extra layer of protection by placing door control on the secure side. Even if the terminal is tampered with, the door remains secure.
All devices run on DNAKE's cloud platform, which allows centralized control and remote management on- or off-site. Basic functions come with a one-time license fee. Paired with the DNAKE Smart Pro App, residents can receive video calls, unlock doors, monitor entrances, or control smart home functions from their phones.
From June 11 to 13, stop by Booth 2110 at the Las Vegas Convention Center to see DNAKE's property management ecosystem.