ADI | Snap One Introduces Flexible Control4 Certification Program for Smart Home Integrators

ADI | Snap One is offering a new route to Control4 certification for smart home integrators.

The Control4 Certified Technician (C4CT) Program, ADI | Snap One’s latest educational offering, is designed to give security technicians a flexible option for Control4 certification. Ryan Marsh, SVP, Chief Revenue Officer at ADI | Snap One, commented that the automation brand launched the new program to “help integrators future-proof their businesses while delivering an exceptional Control4 experience.”

“This new certification program is a key step in supporting our customers by expanding the number of highly skilled, certified Control4 technicians in the field,” Marsh said.

Flexible Control4 certification

Made available in the U.S. and internationally on August 29, 2025, the training involves hands-on learning with the professional tools and equipment they will be using in their day-to-day affairs, including networking, lighting, security, surveillance, climate control, audio, and video.

Featuring Control4’s latest OS release (X4), the training comprises eight courses and takes roughly 50 hours to complete. Hands-on activities and practice labs should be expected, with training including both residential and commercial technologies.

Trainees have control over their own instruction schedule and can complete their Control4 certification over time, with online and in-person training options.

“With no other training on the market for Control4 products, we are looking forward to offering our customers a flexible and one-of-a-kind opportunity,” Marsh added.

Getting started with C4CT

In-person training is hosted at ADI | Snap One global education centers at no cost for attending technicians and dealers. C4CT-relevant content will be introduced into existing courseloads to “complement and replace” current content for consistency.

Online training is available to Control4 dealerships that meet certain requirements, including the purchase of one full equipment kit ($3,700, with equivalent pricing in all available markets, based on local currency). The equipment and educational courses can be shared amongst technicians from the same dealership for $100 per individual.

Technicians interested in applying can learn more and register below:

Additional information will be presented at ADI | Snap One’s training rooms at CEDIA 2025 in Denver, CO, from September 3-5.

The program badge is available here.