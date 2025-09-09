Ivani Secures Financing to Expand Wireless Network Sensing Technology

Ivani announced it has secured a financing round from Soryn IP Capital, a provider of capital to companies with intellectual property and market-adopted technologies. The funding is intended to support the expansion of Ivani’s sensify technology suite across the physical security and smart home sectors, while also accelerating growth in its technology and patent licensing business.

Justin McKinney, CEO and co-founder of Ivani, said the partnership validates the company’s technology, intellectual property portfolio and business execution. He added that with Soryn’s support and product launches deploying sensify on millions of devices, Ivani is positioned for long-term growth.

Michael Gulliford, founding partner of Soryn IP Capital, said Ivani’s intellectual property portfolio and track record in technology licensing made it an ideal partner. He noted that the financing is expected to provide the company with balance sheet strength to help its sensify technology reach full market potential.

Ivani develops wireless network sensing (WNS) technology designed to transform IoT devices into intelligent occupancy sensors through a software update. Its patented sensify technology works across a range of wireless protocols for use in smart environments.