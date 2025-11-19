Vivint Introduces HomeProtect and HomeProtect Pro

Vivint has introduced its new HomeProtect and HomeProtect Pro systems, expanding its professionally installed smart home and security offerings.
Nov. 19, 2025
Vivint announced two new professionally installed home-security and connected-home systems designed to broaden access to smart-home capabilities. The offerings — named HomeProtect and HomeProtect Pro — aim to deliver both essential and premium smart-home experiences from the company.

HomeProtect is positioned as an entry-level system that combines security and energy-management features with professional installation and monitoring, yet priced in the range typically occupied by do-it-yourself systems. According to Vivint, this system enables consumers to skip DIY pitfalls while receiving white-glove installation, 24/7 U.S.-based monitoring and control via the company’s updated mobile app.

HomeProtect Pro represents the fully integrated smart-home option in Vivint’s portfolio and succeeds the company’s existing higher-end smart-home platform. It supports expanded device customization, automation and connectivity — including cameras, lighting, locks, thermostats and other intelligent devices — and is supported by professional installation and monitoring throughout.

Both systems are built around Vivint’s promise of a “day-one” experience that includes professional setup and in-house monitoring staff rather than third-party contractors. The announcement underscores the company’s emphasis on maintaining an end-to-end service model, from hardware through installation to support.

Key components included in each tier:

  • For HomeProtect: a panel-less security hub, a long-range keypad, three door/window sensors, a motion sensor, a yard sign, 24/7 monitoring and professional installation; clients may also add a smart thermostat, doorbell camera and smart lock.

  • For HomeProtect Pro: a smart hub with touchscreen, four door/window sensors, a motion sensor, a yard sign plus full portfolio access for further customization.

Vivint says HomeProtect is designed for homeowners seeking the reliability of professional monitoring and installation at a budget-friendly level, while HomeProtect Pro is aimed at customers who want robust connectivity, automation and full smart-home control.

