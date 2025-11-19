Vivint Introduces HomeProtect and HomeProtect Pro

Vivint announced two new professionally installed home-security and connected-home systems designed to broaden access to smart-home capabilities. The offerings — named HomeProtect and HomeProtect Pro — aim to deliver both essential and premium smart-home experiences from the company.

HomeProtect is positioned as an entry-level system that combines security and energy-management features with professional installation and monitoring, yet priced in the range typically occupied by do-it-yourself systems. According to Vivint, this system enables consumers to skip DIY pitfalls while receiving white-glove installation, 24/7 U.S.-based monitoring and control via the company’s updated mobile app.

HomeProtect Pro represents the fully integrated smart-home option in Vivint’s portfolio and succeeds the company’s existing higher-end smart-home platform. It supports expanded device customization, automation and connectivity — including cameras, lighting, locks, thermostats and other intelligent devices — and is supported by professional installation and monitoring throughout.

Both systems are built around Vivint’s promise of a “day-one” experience that includes professional setup and in-house monitoring staff rather than third-party contractors. The announcement underscores the company’s emphasis on maintaining an end-to-end service model, from hardware through installation to support.

Key components included in each tier:

For HomeProtect: a panel-less security hub, a long-range keypad, three door/window sensors, a motion sensor, a yard sign, 24/7 monitoring and professional installation; clients may also add a smart thermostat, doorbell camera and smart lock.





For HomeProtect Pro: a smart hub with touchscreen, four door/window sensors, a motion sensor, a yard sign plus full portfolio access for further customization.

Vivint says HomeProtect is designed for homeowners seeking the reliability of professional monitoring and installation at a budget-friendly level, while HomeProtect Pro is aimed at customers who want robust connectivity, automation and full smart-home control.