Christian school shooting leaves at least 3 dead in Madison, Wis.

At least three people, including the suspect, were killed, and six people were injured Monday in a shooting at a Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said a deceased juvenile found at the scene is believed to be the shooter.

Barnes said the juvenile is an enrolled student and no police officers fired shots at the scene.

Officers responded at around 10:57 a.m. local time to Abundant Life Christian School, a private K-12 school in the city with roughly 335 students. The school shares its campus with a daycare center.

Madison police said the school had been cleared.

The injured were taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions. Several ambulances were seen driving away from the school. No other information about the victims was released.

According to WMTV, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Madison Police Department. FBI and ATF agents have also responded.

“I am closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison,” Gov. Tony Evers wrote on social media. “We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders working quickly to respond.”

