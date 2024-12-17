Tampa Bay area school districts implement panic alert technology

Pinellas County schools are set to get a new panic alert system that will make it easier for teachers and staff to initiate lockdowns and contact law enforcement during emergencies.

On Tuesday, the school board approved a five-year, $3.8 million contract to provide all employees with badges that have a button that, when pushed, would set off a silent alarm network.

It would replace a phone app system that assistant superintendent Clint Herbic told board members made some people apprehensive. Many worried the app would allow them to be tracked, even when not working.

Herbic assured the board that the card-based model is not trackable unless someone sets off an alert that triggers monitors installed in classrooms, hallways, and other areas of a school to let everyone know the situation.

He added that the cards, which would be on employee lanyards with their ID badges, are easier to remember during stress-filled emergencies than opening and enacting a phone app.

Board member Eileen Long said anything to ease the demand on staff would be welcome.

“Unfortunately, we live in a world where danger is all around us,” Long said. “It’s going to take a lot of pressure off the teachers.”

Pinellas has had a panic alert system in place since 2020 after Florida lawmakers required them as an offshoot response to the 2018 shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Broward County.

Superintendent Kevin Hendrick told the board that his administration has been looking for a more efficient model for several years.

“We are constantly evaluating our safety and security systems to find the best way to keep our students and staff safe,” Hendrick told the board during a Dec. 10 workshop discussion on the proposal.