Middlebury schools announces Experian partnership in wake of PowerSchool cybersecurity attack

Middlebury Community Schools was one of several schools impacted by a PowerSchool cybersecurity incident two weeks ago.

PowerSchool, the cloud-based software vendor, experienced a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to certain information in the PowerSchool Student Information System.

Last week the district learned PowerSchool engaged Experian, a credit reporting agency, to offer two years of complimentary identity protection services for all students and educators whose information from its PowerSchool SIS was involved.

The offer also includes two years of complimentary credit monitoring services for all adult students and educators whose information was involved.

In addition, for the next few weeks, PowerSchool, in collaboration with Experian, will provide notice to students or parents/guardians and educators whose information was involved, as well as a phone number to answer questions about the incident. The notice will include the identity protection and credit monitoring services offer as applicable.

“As soon as PowerSchool learned of the incident, they engaged cybersecurity response protocols and mobilized senior leadership and third-party cybersecurity experts to conduct a forensic investigation of the scope of the incident and to monitor for signs of information misuse,” a press release from Middlebury Community Schools states. “PowerSchool is not aware of any identity theft attributable to this incident.”

Visit www.powerschool.com/security/sis-incident/ for up-to-date information on the cybersecurity incident.

