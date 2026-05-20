School Shooting Study Finds Casualty Risk Tripled When Doors Were Unsecured

The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center at Texas State University has released new research in partnership with the Security Industry Association (SIA) examining how locked doors and access control measures affect the outcomes of active shooter incidents in U.S. schools.

The report, “The Role of Locked Doors and Access Control in School-Based Active Shooter Events” analyzed 54 school-based active shooter incidents from 2000 to 2025 that resulted in 324 total victims. Researchers reviewed factors including attacker profiles, movement through schools, weapons used, timing of attacks and whether doors were locked or unlocked.

“The most common way an attacker entered a space was not by defeating a lock — it was by walking through a door that should have been locked but wasn’t,” said Hunter Martaindale, Ph.D., director of research at the ALERRT Center and lead researcher on the report. “Nearly two-thirds of the doors in our dataset were unlocked or propped open at the moment of attack. The hardware only protects students, teachers and staff when it is consistently used. The available data give empirical weight to a recommendation the field has long made on principle: lock the door.”

The findings point to how basic physical security measures and procedural compliance can significantly affect casualty outcomes during school-based active shooter incidents.

Among the report’s most significant findings:

69% of successful perpetrator entries were through an unsecured door, as nearly two-thirds (61.7%) of doors involved in incidents were found unlocked or intentionally propped open.





Over half (55.6%) of the shooting incidents occurred in high schools, compared with elementary schools (18.5%) and middle schools (16.7%).





More than three-quarters (75.9%) of incidents involved a lockdown procedure, but in some cases lockdowns were not initiated until after the attacks had effectively concluded.





The profiles of the attackers varied greatly depending on the type of school. In high school and middle school shooting incidents, most attacks were carried out by insiders (88.9% of shooters in middle schools and 83.3% of shooters in high schools were current students). In elementary school incidents, however, none of the perpetrators were current students — all were outsiders.





Nearly 50% of attacks were initiated in hallways (24.1%) and outside areas (24.1%).





In active shooter incidents in schools, casualty likelihood was three times higher when doors were unsecured, compared to secured doors.





No functioning locked door in the data set was successfully breached through defeating the locking mechanism.

The report also examined the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and the 2025 shooting at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colo. as case studies to evaluate how physical security measures and procedural compliance influenced outcomes.

Researchers shared eight evidence-based policy recommendations for school administrators, security professionals and policymakers. Focus areas include:

The foundational importance of every classroom door having a functional lock that can be engaged from inside the room

The vulnerability of common areas such as hallways, cafeterias, gyms and courtyards

The role of maintenance and repairs as essential security functions

The measurable impact of school security culture and procedural compliance on outcomes

The importance of protecting glass features in and around doors

Strong concerns regarding aftermarket additions like magnets and door barricade devices, which the report found add unnecessary complexity and serious hazards

The independent research was supported through a grant from the SIA Endowment Program. According to SIA, the findings are intended to help school administrators, educators, security professionals, law enforcement agencies and policymakers evaluate school safety practices and guide future security investments.

The findings will be discussed during a June 18 webinar hosted by SIA and the ALERRT Center featuring Dr. Martaindale. The complete report can be accessed here.