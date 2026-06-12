PASS White Paper Highlights Funding Strategies for School Safety Initiatives

The Partner Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS) has released a white paper designed to help K-12 schools identify and pursue funding sources for safety and security initiatives.

Titled Funding for School Security, the paper examines challenges school districts and private schools face when attempting to fund safety improvements, particularly as schools contend with safety mandates and expectations that may not include dedicated funding. The document offers recommendations for identifying funding opportunities and developing long-term plans to support school safety efforts.

According to PASS, funding for school safety projects can come from a variety of sources, including local funding measures such as bond issues and capital campaigns, as well as federal and state grants and private foundations. The organization notes that successful funding efforts often depend on aligning safety needs with available funding opportunities and clearly communicating how funds will be used.

The white paper encourages schools to develop multiyear safety and security master plans that address physical security improvements, operational systems and leadership resources. PASS states that long-term planning can help schools take advantage of funding opportunities as they become available and support continuous improvement efforts.

Among the resources highlighted in the paper are the federal government's SchoolSafety.gov website and grants finder tool, the U.S. Department of Justice's Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) School Violence Prevention Program, state-level grant programs and funding opportunities offered through FEMA.

The white paper also provides guidance for schools applying for grants, including recommendations to align funding requests with broader safety plans, understand grant eligibility requirements and document existing safety initiatives and security programs. PASS notes that many grant applications require schools to explain their safety strategies, funding needs and intended use of funds.

According to the organization, funding priorities should extend beyond physical security upgrades to include safety leadership, staff training, operational systems and ongoing security management efforts. The paper states that many school facilities were constructed decades before current security threats emerged, creating ongoing needs for infrastructure improvements and enhanced campus security measures.

Download the document here.