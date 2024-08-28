Sarasota County Schools selects Omnilert Gun Detect

Omnilert today announced that Sarasota County Schools in Florida is deploying its Omnilert Gun Detect system to monitor over 4,800 security cameras throughout the entire school district, representing the largest deployment of its kind in Florida aimed at thwarting the presence of weapons on school campuses.

Sarasota County Schools already completed a successful deployment in one of its high schools the past year, which received overwhelmingly positive results and response from parents and staff. It is now in the process of deploying the system with the entire district's camera network. Sarasota County Schools educates and protects over 45,000 students across 56 schools and employs more than 5,200 teachers and staff including its own police department and school resource officers.

"Maintaining a safe learning environment is paramount for our school district," said Terry Connor, Superintendent of Schools for Sarasota County. "Our district is fortunate to have a safety conscious School Board and community who understands this need and invests in solutions that will make for safer schools. As a leader in the arena of school safety, it is critical for Sarasota County Schools to have additional layers of technology, such as Omnilert Gun Detect, working behind the scenes to ensure the safety of our students and staff every day of the school year."

"Omnilert Gun Detect clearly fit our requirements for flexible detection verification and response escalation with the ability to activate our existing infrastructure of safety systems," said Sean O'Keefe, Director of Security at Sarasota County Schools. "Accurate gun detections and fast verifications are only the beginning of a response. It is critical for us to share the intelligence from Omnilert with our safety systems immediately to ensure we maximize as many seconds or minutes as possible for our police and security teams to respond to a potential situation and to protect lives."

Sarasota sets the record in Florida and is the second largest in the nation next to Baltimore County Public Schools, the largest deployment of AI visual gun detection in the United States with their 7,500 cameras.

"Sarasota's comprehensive safety program to enhance school security is a model for school districts across the nation as it combines early detection with an activation of safety systems that speeds response and removes the potential for human error," commented Dave Fraser, CEO of Omnilert. "We make it a priority to ensure our technology integrates with other safety systems so security teams can capitalize on their existing investments and utilize a full range of capabilities to protect their people."