i-PRO integrates Triton ULTRA with Video Insight VMS to enhance school safety

i-PRO Americas Inc. today announced the integration of Triton ULTRA, a multi-function health, safety, and drug detection device, with its Video Insight VMS. This integration enables educational institutions to enhance campus safety through real-time environmental insights while ensuring full privacy compliance in sensitive areas like bathrooms and locker rooms, where traditional surveillance is not feasible.

Triton ULTRA is specifically designed to detect potential health and safety concerns without cameras, audio recording, or collecting personally identifiable information. Key features include:

Vape and THC Detection: Utilizing eleven unique chemical metrics and AI, Triton ULTRA distinguishes between vape, THC, cigarette smoke, and other aerosols.

Aggression and Gunshot Detection: Triton ULTRA's advanced sound recognition can also detect gunshots and signs of aggression based on sustained noise levels.

Keyword Detection: the system also enables schools to detect specific trigger words in multiple languages that immediately alert security personnel to emergencies.

People Counting and Loitering Detection: the system can also accurately monitor the number of people in a room and detect loitering with customizable thresholds.

Through the integration, Video Insight users can access real-time data from Triton ULTRA’s advanced sensor technology directly within the VMS dashboard, enabling them to monitor environmental conditions such as chemical levels, noise anomalies, and occupancy. Using the built-in rule manager, administrators can configure specific event triggers—like changes in air quality or sound detection—and automatically initiate security responses, such as sending alerts or activating cameras. This flexible, rules-based system allows schools to proactively address potential incidents while maintaining privacy in sensitive areas like restrooms and locker rooms.

“Video Insight has built a strong reputation in the education sector for its intuitive interface, ease of use, and low cost of ownership,” said Adam Lowenstein, Product Director at i-PRO Americas. “By integrating with Triton ULTRA, we are further empowering schools to harness cutting-edge analytics for real-time, data-driven insights directly within our video management system. This integration allows schools to take a proactive approach to critical health and safety concerns, like vaping and aggression, without sacrificing privacy. It’s a significant step forward in campus security, delivering enhanced protection where it’s needed most.”

With Video Insight VMS’s scalable platform, institutions can expand their security systems as their needs evolve. Whether deployed on-premises or in the cloud, the combined solution offers schools the flexibility to manage all monitoring from a single platform.

“The integration of Triton ULTRA with i-PRO’s Video Insight marks a significant step forward in campus safety solutions,” said Lance Parthemore, Operations Director at Triton. “By combining Triton’s advanced sensor technology with the comprehensive management capabilities of i-PRO’s Video Insight, customers can monitor private and sensitive spaces seamlessly from a single platform. This partnership unlocks cutting-edge insights without compromising on privacy.”

The new integration is available immediately from i-PRO’s network of distribution partners. The Triton Sensor can also be purchased through i-PRO. For more information on Video Insight and the integration with Triton, please visit https://find.i-pro.com/Triton.