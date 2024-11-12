C1 research highlights rapid adoption of generative AI in schools

C1 today described the impact generative AI (GenAI) is having on educational institutions. According to C1's latest EDGE Research report, "The Era of AI-Powered Connected Human Experience is Underway," 65% of educational institutions are aggressively implementing generative-AI-based capabilities across their schools and communities, and 78% are using AI to elevate connected human experiences for their staff.

This comes as 99% of organizations across education, ﬁnance and insurance, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, and utilities sectors all say they have accelerated their adoption plans for AI with the emergence of GenAI, citing enhanced automation (85%), co-developing products and services (84%), supporting code development (84%), and enabling virtual assistants and co-pilots (68%) as the top use cases.

Educational institutions are also carefully evaluating their choice of vendors when it comes to implementing GenAI, with 72% agreeing that obtaining converged employee and customer experience solutions from a single technology and business partner is critical to ensuring the best employee and customer experience, and 72% agreeing that implementing employee and customer experience technologies (including security and infrastructure) from a single partner significantly reduces the risks typically associated with implementing new solutions at their organization.

"Given the transformative power of GenAI, educational institutions must expand their embrace of the technology, but they must do so in a way that is safe, secure, and non-disruptive," said Brian Bailey, account executive at C1 and former CIO of Henderson County Schools.

"C1 has a long track record of meeting the needs of K-12 and other educational institutions with technology solutions that safely improve the education experience, whether for teachers, administrators, students, or the community, and we approach GenAI with the same 'innovation without disruption' assurance. I encourage any institution committed to enhancing its digital delivery and security to visit us at the CITE conference," added Bailey.

"School safety is our top priority, and with 911Inform, we now have the tools to respond to emergencies more effectively than ever before. C1's expertise and longstanding partnership with us were instrumental in bringing this critical solution to our district," said Brian Thompson, Director of IT and Infrastructure, Albuquerque Public Schools.

