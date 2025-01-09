Lightspeed launches networked audio solution for enhanced classroom safety and communication

Lightspeed, a leader in instructional audio solutions that create equal access to learning, is pleased to announce the launch of Topcat Cascadia, the latest innovation in the company's Cascadia line of networked instructional audio systems. Designed as a networked version of the popular Topcat system, Topcat Cascadia represents the seamless integration of Topcat's all-in-one design with Cascadia's advanced networked capabilities.

Topcat Cascadia builds on the success of Topcat's ceiling-mounted, all-in-one audio solution, now redesigned to include the powerful networking features of the Cascadia platform. This system ensures every student hears their teacher's natural voice, no matter the size or acoustics of the classroom. It integrates effortlessly with other classroom technology such as interactive whiteboards, laptops, and multimedia devices. By distributing audio evenly, Topcat Cascadia creates an inclusive and engaging learning environment for all students.

Safety remains a top priority for schools, and Topcat Cascadia is designed to meet this challenge. The system integrates directly with leading life-safety and building-wide communication systems, ensuring critical announcements and emergency alerts are heard in every classroom. Teachers can use the lanyard microphones to discreetly send alerts or initiate two-way communication to admin support, enhancing safety without disrupting learning.

"Topcat Cascadia represents a significant step forward in combining instructional audio with needed safety capabilities," said Shaun Fagan, Senior Vice President of Product at Lightspeed. "The strong demand of Cascadia has driven its expansion, as schools continue to prioritize student and staff safety. By enabling teachers to send discreet alerts or communicate instantly with key support staff, schools are better prepared for emergency situations."

As the latest advancement in the Cascadia line, Topcat Cascadia highlights Lightspeed's ongoing commitment to providing districts with audio and communication technology that fosters engaging, effective, and safe learning environments. For more information about Topcat Cascadia, visit https://www.lightspeed-tek.com/products/topcat-cascadia.