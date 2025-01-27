Youth Crisis Center selects Comcast Smart Solutions to help enhance campus security protocols

Comcast Smart Solutions, a division of Comcast Corporation that specializes in smart technologies for businesses and communities, announced today that it will provide the Youth Crisis Center (YCC) with smart video camera technology with AI analytics capabilities to help strengthen safety protocols and provide monitoring across its facilities.

Founded in 1974, the Youth Crisis Center is a leading facility and nonprofit in Jacksonville, Florida. YCC has remained dedicated to its mission of supporting youth and families impacted by traumatic situations, including divorce, homelessness, relocation, loss of life, bullying, and abuse, by providing short-term crisis care, counseling, and residential services. Offering a safe environment to support young people and their families is central to YCC’s mission.

“We are honored to provide our smart camera and analytics solutions to the Youth Crisis Center. This organization has made an incredible impact on the Jacksonville community by supporting its residents when they need it the most,” said Jeff Buzzelli, Regional Senior Vice President of Comcast Florida. “Our team is committed to delivering impeccable service that helps YCC create a stable space for patients to heal and give employees peace of mind.”

Eighty-two smart video cameras from Eagle Eye Networks will help to enhance security objectives across YCC’s five-building campus by delivering real-time alerts, AI-driven video analytics, entry and exit monitoring, and intuitive smart search for easier object detection. The system, powered by Comcast connectivity, includes a centralized Video Management System (VMS) with a remote dashboard and License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology. Additionally, staff can access up to 30 days of recorded footage for improved monitoring and response times.

Collectively, these tools help offer YCC a comprehensive view of its property through its self-monitoring system. Video information and real-time insights will help YCC better understand resident and employee patterns and strengthen security protocols. With campus-wide self-monitoring and smart technology solutions, YCC is better equipped to support staff and families while delivering high-quality care.

“The safety and well-being of our families are our top priorities, as we are continually working towards providing a secure environment that supports recovery during their time here,” said Peter Hicks, Chief Development Officer at the Youth Crisis Center. “Our facilities previously relied on an analog system, but with Comcast Smart Solutions, we have a reliable and advanced platform that allows us to more effectively monitor our campus and take a more comprehensive approach to enhancing security. This helps our staff focus on providing the best care possible to the youth and families we serve.”

