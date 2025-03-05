Brigham Young University strengthens campus security with Genetec Operations Center

Flexible and Customizable Workflows

The flexible design of the Operations Center platform allows BYU to customize workflows and reports to suit specific departmental requirements. From tracking officer locations to managing inventory and generating incident documentation, the platform adapts to support the diverse needs of the university’s security teams.

The system has also streamlined onboarding processes for new staff and student employees. By offering intuitive tools and tailored workflows, Operations Center ensures tasks are completed efficiently while reducing the learning curve for new team members.

Enhancing Collaboration and Efficiency

The implementation of the Operations Center platform has significantly improved BYU's ability to coordinate security efforts, enhance communication, streamline data sharing, and centralize documentation and auditing processes. Automation of routine processes, such as inspections and daily reporting, reduces manual effort, freeing teams to focus on higher-priority responsibilities.

"First-time users of Operations Center immediately see how it benefits their organization—no extensive training required. It delivers quick and accurate results. Without Genetec, I can't imagine how we’d manage all this information,” says Chris Autry, Managing Director of BYU Police and BYU Security.

For more information about BYU’s use of Genetec Operations Center, please go to: https://resources.genetec.com/youtube-all-videos/how-byu-strengthens-campus-security-with-operations-center