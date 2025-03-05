Brigham Young University strengthens campus security with Genetec Operations Center
Genetec Inc. announced that Brigham Young University (BYU) has optimized its security operations with the Genetec Operations Center work management system.
Located on a 560-acre campus in Provo, Utah, BYU is home to nearly 34,000 students and over 5,000 faculty and staff. The university’s robust security program includes 25 sworn officers, 15 security supervisors, and up to 400 student employees trained through its Security Academy. To better coordinate multiple departments and manage a broad range of responsibilities, BYU sought a solution that would unify operations and improve efficiency.
Simplifying Operations with a Unified Platform
The Genetec Operations Center is integrated with BYU’s existing Security Center platform, enabling the university to consolidate tasks like dispatching, work ticketing, and activity tracking into a single system. This streamlined approach replaces disconnected tools and manual processes, helping teams collaborate more effectively and maintain clear visibility of their operations.
With Operations Center, BYU has automated several key processes. For example, routine tasks such as nightly code checks across campus divisions, equipment inspections, and building audits are now scheduled and managed automatically. This reduces the workload on dispatchers, minimizes the potential for errors, and ensures tasks are completed consistently. The mobile app also enhances situational awareness for field officers, providing real-time updates on assignments and facilitating compliance with operational procedures.
Flexible and Customizable Workflows
The flexible design of the Operations Center platform allows BYU to customize workflows and reports to suit specific departmental requirements. From tracking officer locations to managing inventory and generating incident documentation, the platform adapts to support the diverse needs of the university’s security teams.
The system has also streamlined onboarding processes for new staff and student employees. By offering intuitive tools and tailored workflows, Operations Center ensures tasks are completed efficiently while reducing the learning curve for new team members.
Enhancing Collaboration and Efficiency
The implementation of the Operations Center platform has significantly improved BYU's ability to coordinate security efforts, enhance communication, streamline data sharing, and centralize documentation and auditing processes. Automation of routine processes, such as inspections and daily reporting, reduces manual effort, freeing teams to focus on higher-priority responsibilities.
"First-time users of Operations Center immediately see how it benefits their organization—no extensive training required. It delivers quick and accurate results. Without Genetec, I can't imagine how we’d manage all this information,” says Chris Autry, Managing Director of BYU Police and BYU Security.
For more information about BYU’s use of Genetec Operations Center, please go to: https://resources.genetec.com/youtube-all-videos/how-byu-strengthens-campus-security-with-operations-center