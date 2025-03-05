Eastern DataComm acquires Symbrant Technologies to expand solutions and reach across New York

Eastern DataComm, a provider of physical security and communication solutions for schools, businesses, and municipalities, is excited to announce its acquisition of Symbrant Technologies, effective immediately. This acquisition is a strategic move that will allow Eastern DataComm to expand its service offerings and enhance its relationships with customers throughout the Northeast, particularly those in the New York education sector.

Symbrant Technologies, based in Farmingdale, NY, has been a trusted provider of security and life safety systems, such as paging, access control, alarms and surveillance systems, theatrical audio, video and lighting systems, and infrastructure services such as data, cabling and wiring, automation control systems, and networking systems since 2002. Their strong presence spans Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, and Rockland Counties, as well as all five boroughs of New York City. Symbrant's involvement with public schools, in particular K–12 and higher education institutions as well as corporate and governmental entities, has given them an extensive network of clients that allows them to be on the cutting edge of technology and services.

This acquisition is a perfect match for Eastern DataComm, which has long been committed to providing reliable communication solutions to its diverse customer base. Eastern DataComm plans to build upon Symbrant's established relationships with their loyal customers, particularly in the K-12 sector, while expanding their reach and service offerings.

"We are thrilled to welcome Symbrant Technologies customers and employees into the Eastern DataComm family," said Al Harnisch, CEO of Eastern DataComm. "Symbrant's impressive track record, particularly with educational institutions, makes them a natural fit for our organization. This acquisition allows us to strengthen our presence in the New York area and enhance the services we offer to schools, municipalities, and businesses. We are excited about the opportunities this creates for both our existing customers and prospects. We look forward to a future of continuing to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions."