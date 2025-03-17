Allegion and Atrium Campus announce strategic alliance to boost higher education innovation
Allegion US, a security technology, solutions, and services provider, is proud to announce a strategic alliance with Atrium Campus, renowned for their cloud-native campus card solutions for the higher education vertical. The two companies are establishing a formal partnership to revolutionize access control, credentialing, and campus one card solutions.
Driven by a shared vision, this collaboration establishes a joint dedication to innovation as higher education institutions increasingly adopt a mobile-first approach. These applications support essential functions such as access control, point of sale, dining, activities, and other daily services for students, faculty, staff, and administrative personnel within the campus ecosystem.
“Atrium has achieved remarkable success with their cloud-native campus card solutions, offering campuses more partnerships and options with an open market approach that resonates within the industry,” said Mark Casey, vice president, National Electronics Sales at Allegion. “We are excited to share the milestones that will be achieved together for our customers as we progress into 2025.”
"Allegion is a global leader in security solutions, driving innovation and delivering trusted, high-quality products that safeguard people and property," said Tammy Johnson, President & CEO, Atrium Campus. "We are excited to partner with Allegion with an initial focus on accelerating mobile credential adoption."
As the two companies embark on this new alliance, this collaboration not only underscores a shared commitment to innovation that supports institutions’ evolving needs, but it also contributes to the broader industry by setting new standards for excellence.