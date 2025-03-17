Allegion and Atrium Campus announce strategic alliance to boost higher education innovation

“Atrium has achieved remarkable success with their cloud-native campus card solutions, offering campuses more partnerships and options with an open market approach that resonates within the industry,” said Mark Casey, vice president, National Electronics Sales at Allegion. “We are excited to share the milestones that will be achieved together for our customers as we progress into 2025.”

"Allegion is a global leader in security solutions, driving innovation and delivering trusted, high-quality products that safeguard people and property," said Tammy Johnson, President & CEO, Atrium Campus. "We are excited to partner with Allegion with an initial focus on accelerating mobile credential adoption."

As the two companies embark on this new alliance, this collaboration not only underscores a shared commitment to innovation that supports institutions’ evolving needs, but it also contributes to the broader industry by setting new standards for excellence.