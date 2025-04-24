Raptor Technologies advances threat detection with new integrations

Raptor Technologies is proud to announce new integrations with key video analytics providers Scylla and Ipsotek. These advanced tools enhance the Raptor Emergency Management System, equipping schools with proactive threat detection capabilities and automated emergency responses. These advancements empower schools to act with greater speed and intelligence, improving overall campus safety.

Proactive Safety Enabled by AI

Integrating AI-powered surveillance with the Raptor Emergency Management System greatly enhances a district’s ability to respond to threats as they happen. Automating emergency responses when risks are detected improves response time, giving first responders and staff more time to protect students and address the threat.

Scylla Integration: When Scylla identifies a verified threat—for instance, a weapon, intrusion, or concerning behavior—it automatically initiates the corresponding response in Raptor Alert. This allows districts to manage emergencies through lockdowns, notifications, and tailored workflows based on the nature of the threat.

Ipsotek Integration: Utilizing advanced analytics such as facial recognition, perimeter monitoring, and behavioral analysis, Ipsotek enables schools to detect threats in real time. Upon detection, Raptor Alert activates the appropriate response, providing contextual information and enabling teams to act decisively in critical situations.

“These integrations are an innovation for school safety,” said Chris Noell, Chief Product Officer of Raptor Technologies. “By combining the intelligence of AI-driven analytics with our emergency response platform, we’re equipping schools with automated detection and response capabilities designed to save precious time and protect lives.”

Key Capabilities for Safer Schools

The Scylla and Ipsotek integrations bring advanced safety features that enhance emergency management workflows, including:

Real-Time Threat Detection: Utilize AI to identify weapons, security breaches, or suspicious activity with speed and precision.

Automated Emergency Response: Quickly initiate the appropriate Raptor Alert workflows, minimizing human error and response delays.

Comprehensive Situational Awareness: Leverage integrated video feeds and alert verifications to improve decision-making during crises.

Customizable Configurations: Adjust workflows based on specific threat scenarios, location requirements, or detection confidence levels.

Availability

These integrations are now available to districts with active Raptor Alert subscriptions and deployed Scylla or Ipsotek systems. Implementation requires proper API credentials and supported partner configurations.

For additional details on how Raptor Technologies collaborates with leading threat detection providers to transform school safety, visit raptortech.com.