Rahway Public Schools deploys Evolv Technology to enhance student safety

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. today announced its partnership with Rahway Public Schools in Rahway, NJ.

The district recently installed Evolv Express and Evolv eXpedite systems at its gymnasium and performing arts entrances. The combination of Express and eXpedite will allow students to be screened without having to take laptops out of their bags.

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our staff, students, and families,” said Dr. Shoieb, Superintendent of Rahway Public Schools. “With Evolv, we are able to screen students efficiently without compromising their sense of security or disrupting their day. We’re proud to be the first school district in New Jersey to implement the eXpedite solution in combination with Express to help detect threats without putting an excess burden on our staff.”

“This partnership reflects Rahway’s proactive commitment to student safety,” said Dean Marcantonio, Director of Safety and Security for Rahway Public Schools. “The integration of Evolv’s systems is a game-changer for how we think about securing our schools.”

“We are honored to support Rahway Public Schools in their commitment to student safety,” said John Kedzierski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Evolv Technology. “Since Evolv eXpedite’s launch in September 2024, we have seen momentum among customers who have begun to add the system into their layered safety plan. Rahway is setting the standard for how schools can use innovative technology to provide an efficient and welcoming environment for learning.”