ASSA ABLOY and Transact + CBORD Boost Mobile Access for Colleges

Transact + CBORD and ASSA ABLOY have partnered to help schools modernize campus security with mobile-enabled wireless access. Together, they’ve supported nearly 100 campuses worldwide in enhancing safety and convenience by transitioning from mechanical locks to more flexible, mobile-first access solutions.

This collaboration reflects a broader trend: nearly 40% of organizations now actively use mobile credentials for access control, up from 32% in 2022, according to the HID Global 2024 State of Physical Access Control report.

That shift in behavior is reshaping expectations on campus, where students increasingly anticipate technology that blends into daily life.

“ASSA ABLOY has a long, successful history teaming with Transact + CBORD to deliver the modern access experience students want,” said Angelo Faenza, Head of U.S. Commercial Digital Access Solutions, ASSA ABLOY. “Together, we streamline everything from hardware selection to on-site commissioning, ensuring campuses get reliable, future-ready wireless locks from day one. We’re excited to work closely on initiatives ensuring a seamless and positive customer journey at every stage.”

Transact + CBORD and ASSA ABLOY share a commitment to helping schools modernize access with minimal friction for IT teams and greater value for students. That commitment includes ongoing investment in tools and experiences that support a smarter, mobile-first campus.

“Mobile-credential-driven wireless locks make residence halls more appealing to students while improving security over traditional brass keys,” added Rasheed Behrooznia, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Campus ID and Commerce, Transact + CBORD. “Together with ASSA ABLOY, we're making it easier for schools to integrate this technology into the campus ID systems they already rely on."

Key benefits for schools

For schools navigating evolving expectations and tightening budgets, these benefits offer a practical path to future-ready access control:

Student-first convenience : Mobile credentials let students unlock dorm rooms with a tap.

Stronger security : Lost devices can be quickly deactivated, eliminating the cost and hassle of rekeying locks or issuing new keys.

Seamless deployment : Transact + CBORD and ASSA ABLOY jointly support a network of security integrators and door-hardware specialists for installation, software integration, and service.

One integrated team: Experts with decades of experience supporting secure, connected campus environments.

Schools interested in exploring mobile-enabled access control can learn more at transactcampus.com/company/partners/assaabloy.