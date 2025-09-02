South Carolina Taps Critical Response Group to Map Every K-12 School in the State

The South Carolina Department of Education has awarded a contract to incident mapping company Critical Response Group (CRG) to deliver mapping data to every K-12 public school in the state.

This initiative will see CRG conduct on-site walkthroughs and risk assessments of all of South Carolina’s K-12 campuses, which number over 1,200, over the next six months. Floor plans, critical features, and site-specific details will be verified, labeled, and rolled together into a Collaborative Response Graphic, which combines the former with high-resolution aerial imagery and gridded overlays.

These Collaborative Response Graphics integrate into over 100 public safety and school security platforms, including South Carolina’s existing 911 systems, GIS platforms, and other security technologies. There are no additional licensing or integration fees required, enabling ease of access for school leadership and public safety officials.

Superintendent Ellen Weaver was noted by CRG CEO Mike Rodgers for her “unwavering commitment” to making this project possible.

“Weaver's drive to bring cutting-edge technology into South Carolina schools ensures that educators and students can focus on what matters most: teaching and learning in a safe, secure environment," commented Rodgers.

South Carolina’s initiative joins 15 other statewide mapping programs supported by CRG, including efforts in Wisconsin, Michigan, Virginia, New Jersey, and Delaware. The company previously mapped Greenville County School District, the largest in South Carolina.