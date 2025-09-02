Oklahoma's Moore Public Schools Upgrade Safety with CENTEGIX CrisisAlert and Smart Maps

Oklahoma’s Moore Public Schools have opted into a full implementation of CENTEGIX’s Safety Platform to boost the safety of its students, staff, and community. The deployment includes CENTEGIX’s CrisisAlert, Safety Blueprint, and Enhanced Visitor Management features.

As the fourth-largest school district in Oklahoma, Moore serves over 22,000 students in Moore and south Oklahoma City. The school district is a staunch proponent of Alyssa’s Law, which is central to its security strategy.

Alyssa’s Law, named for Parkland shooting victim Alyssa Alhadeff, was established to improve police response times during public school emergencies. CENTEGIX’s status as an Alyssa’s Law-approved provider was a major factor in the district’s decision to select it, noted Dustin Hortstkoetter, the Director of Safety and Security at Moore Public Schools.

“Our responsibility is to ensure real safety, not just check a compliance box,” said Hortstkoetter. “We chose CENTEGIX because they are the only solution that provides precise, room-level location data—which is critical for responders—and pairs it with visual strobes in every classroom and across campus.”

Integration features

CENTEGIX’s CrisisAlert, Safety Blueprint, and Enhanced Visitor Management will feature as part of the upgrade:

CrisisAlert offers full audio and visual emergency notifications, including flashing strobes, intercom announcements, and screen takeovers. Staff members are given badges that act as wearable panic buttons that work both indoors and outdoors. When contacting emergency services, CrisisAlert provides responders with detailed digital maps and sends critical alert information directly to 911.

offers full audio and visual emergency notifications, including flashing strobes, intercom announcements, and screen takeovers. Staff members are given badges that act as wearable panic buttons that work both indoors and outdoors. When contacting emergency services, CrisisAlert provides responders with detailed digital maps and sends critical alert information directly to 911. Safety Blueprint enables users to create their own dynamic digital maps for emergency response planning or free sharing with PSAPs and 911 agencies.

enables users to create their own dynamic digital maps for emergency response planning or free sharing with PSAPs and 911 agencies. Enhanced Visitor Management equips administrators with CENTEGIX visitor badges that can be assigned and tracked in real-time using a live campus map.

"Time is the single most critical factor in an emergency," said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX. "With our Safety Platform, districts like Moore Public Schools (OK) can compress the response timeline so that help arrives as quickly as possible."