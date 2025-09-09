Xtract One Gateway Selected by Delmar School District for Fall Security Upgrade

Delaware's Delmar School District has selected Xtract One Technologies’ Gateway system to enhance security at its middle and high school entrances.

The district, which aims to create a safe and welcoming environment for students, staff, and visitors, chose Gateway for its ability to screen students efficiently without requiring the removal of backpacks or laptops. Installation is scheduled for the fall semester.

"As a smaller district, community is everything," said Dr. Andrew O’Neal, Superintendent of Delmar School District. "The safety of those in our care is a top priority. Our goal is to cultivate a safe and welcoming environment for students and staff to ensure their focus is on learning and development, and with Gateway, we’re able to do just that."

Gateway features advanced bi-directional configurable screening and proprietary sensors, distinguishing everyday items such as laptops, binders, and notebooks from potential weapons. The system minimizes secondary screenings and bag checks, providing rapid and unobtrusive access control for educational environments.

Xtract One, which has been seeing increased demand across high-throughput locations where carrying personal belongings is common, according to CEO Peter Evans, is "optimistic" about Gateway's expansion moving forward.

"Gateway solves a real-world challenge, keeping kids and staff safe without sacrificing their sense of privacy or creating bottlenecks that add stress to daily routines," commented Evans. "We are pleased and excited by the pace of growth with Gateway across the education space, including having it showcased and tested at schools nearly every week."