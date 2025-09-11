Celebration Church Implements Raptor Badge Alert for Campus Safety

Celebration Church in Jacksonville, Florida, has adopted Raptor Technologies’ wearable panic alert system, Raptor Badge Alert, to enhance safety across its main campus. Integrated with Raptor’s Emergency Management platform, the system allows staff and volunteers to discreetly request help from anywhere on site.

The church is equipping team members with the one-button devices, which send instant alerts including location and emergency type to designated responders, leadership, and, where available, 911-connected systems.

Jared Goodman, the church’s Director of Security and Safety, noted that the technology brings the level of emergency preparedness he has seen in schools to the church environment.

"Personally, with over 22 years of law enforcement experience, including six years as a School Resource Officer, I know how important emergency management and mass communication tools are," said Goodman. "We work hard to create an environment where people can worship freely and experience Jesus without safety concerns. Being able to implement Raptor into our facility helps us do exactly that."

"We’re honored to partner with Celebration Church to provide technology that empowers their team and strengthens their emergency response," said Chris Noell, Chief Product Officer at Raptor Technologies. "Together, we’re creating a safer environment, one that’s proactive, connected, and prepared."