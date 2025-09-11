Celebration Church Implements Raptor Badge Alert for Campus Safety

The church is equipping team members with the one-button Raptor Badge devices, which send instant alerts including location and emergency type to designated responders.
Related To: 
Sept. 11, 2025
68c3317c62cec81298280a81 A7e834b53fe64658a911182ab3f50448jki 031622 Churchl

Celebration Church in Jacksonville, Florida, has adopted Raptor Technologies’ wearable panic alert system, Raptor Badge Alert, to enhance safety across its main campus. Integrated with Raptor’s Emergency Management platform, the system allows staff and volunteers to discreetly request help from anywhere on site.

The church is equipping team members with the one-button devices, which send instant alerts including location and emergency type to designated responders, leadership, and, where available, 911-connected systems.

Jared Goodman, the church’s Director of Security and Safety, noted that the technology brings the level of emergency preparedness he has seen in schools to the church environment.

"Personally, with over 22 years of law enforcement experience, including six years as a School Resource Officer, I know how important emergency management and mass communication tools are," said Goodman. "We work hard to create an environment where people can worship freely and experience Jesus without safety concerns. Being able to implement Raptor into our facility helps us do exactly that."

"We’re honored to partner with Celebration Church to provide technology that empowers their team and strengthens their emergency response," said Chris Noell, Chief Product Officer at Raptor Technologies. "Together, we’re creating a safer environment, one that’s proactive, connected, and prepared."

Sign up for SecurityInfoWatch Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

A Legacy That Lives On – Joe Costa and Jim Henry
From compliance to cyber resilience: Aligning with PCI DSS 4.0 and DORA
Take Control of Your Physical Security Systems
Sponsored
Streamlined, Open Design for Superior Security Screening
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of SecurityInfoWatch, create an account today!