Xtract One Technologies Secures Deployment with Manor Independent School District

Xtract One Technologies announced today that its Xtract One Gateway system has been selected by Manor Independent School District in Manor, Texas, as part of the district’s expanding safety program.

The first phase of deployment includes installations at Manor High School, Manor Early College High School, Manor New Tech High School, and Manor Senior High School. The district intends to extend the program to all 15 campuses in the future. To date, seven Gateway systems have been installed, with an additional 11 units planned as part of Manor ISD's long-term layered security strategy.

The selection follows Manor ISD’s comprehensive evaluation of multiple technologies, including on-site demonstrations. Gateway was chosen for its ability to identify weapons while allowing the smooth passage of everyday items commonly carried by students and staff.

"Our journey together started with demonstrations at the Moody Center in Austin and has now grown to a collaboration that contributes to their amplified, holistic approach to security," said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. "Our Gateway system was created to address the exact challenges today’s schools face and will be an effective asset to Manor's ongoing security-boosting initiative."

Dr. Robert Sormani, EdD, Superintendent of Manor ISD, added, "In Manor ISD, we believe in our scholars' rights to a high-quality education. A critical part of delivering on that mission is to foster a secure, supportive, and responsive environment that enables this type of learning. With Xtract One, we’re taking a substantial step forward in furthering our security initiative to ensure the well-being of all students, faculty, staff, and visitors who we welcome to our district today and in the future."

Gateway is engineered for medium-clutter environments, where backpacks, laptops, and other everyday items are common. Using proprietary sensors and bidirectional configurable screening, the system distinguishes personal belongings from potential threats without slowing down entry.