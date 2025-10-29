Allied Universal to Provide Seton Hall University With Campus Security Programs

Seton Hall University (SHU), a Catholic university based in South Orange, New Jersey, has tapped Allied Universal to provide security programs on campus.

The new security program, which is designed to bolster the university's existing safety and security infrastructure, will provide SHU with emergency response support, safety patrols, and trained personnel. According to the company, this approach builds on SHU's "proactive, community-focused" security strategy by combining the robust safety framework already on campus with Allied Universal's expertise in proactive risk management and security operations.

"On behalf of Allied Universal, I want to express our sincere appreciation for this new partnership and for our shared commitment to creating a safer campus community," said Steve Jones, Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO.

SHU's previous partner, Securitas, will be phased out as part of a planned transition that will see Allied Universal vehicles and officers patrolling campus in the coming weeks. The university hopes to make the transition as frictionless as possible for staff, students, and guests.

"Allied Universal brings deep experience supporting higher education institutions across the country," said Sergio Oliva, SHU's Associate Vice President for Public Safety and Security. "Their approach emphasizes professionalism, training, and engagement with the communities they serve, values that align closely with Seton Hall's mission and our own Public Safety philosophy."

"Our public safety team remains fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of service and care," added Monica Burnette, Vice President of Student Services at SHU. "We want the campus community to know that this change is a proactive step to strengthen those standards and enhance the overall safety experience at Seton Hall."