Verizon Business Joins Status Solutions Network as National Sponsor for Safer Schools

Status Solutions Network (SSN) today announced that Verizon Business has become a National Sponsor, strengthening SSN’s mission to connect, engage, and protect local communities across the United States. Building on a long-standing partnership, this sponsorship expands their shared commitment to school safety, family empowerment, and community connectivity.

”Verizon has always demonstrated a deep commitment to community,” said Amy Jeffs, President of Status Solutions. ”They understand that protecting our kids and supporting our schools are essential to building safe, resilient communities. Having their support as our National Sponsor will accelerate our ability to serve more stakeholders across the country.”

”Working with Status Solutions Network, we’re excited to bring our connectivity and scalable infrastructure to communities of all sizes,” added John Constantino, Vice President of Business Sales at Verizon Business. ”We believe that when our communities thrive, we all thrive, and by working together at the local level, we can help ensure that every child, every school, and every neighborhood has the reliable communications foundation they deserve.”

The Status Solutions Network operates on a membership-based model connecting schools, municipalities, and local businesses in a single ecosystem. Partnerships within the network strengthen local economies, improve school safety, and foster stronger connections between businesses and the communities they serve.

Backed by Verizon, SSN is extending its national footprint while maintaining focus on local impact. The sponsorship combines Verizon’s scale and infrastructure with SSN’s safety and communication platform, supporting initiatives such as school safety programs and community-focused causes, including cancer research.

”This partnership embodies what SSN was built to do,” said Rachel MacLeod, Status Solutions Networks’ Lead Evangelist. ”It’s about creating sustainable systems of safety and communication at scale—where schools, families, and businesses are connected with intelligent communication while promoting participating business members and sponsors.”

This collaboration underscores the shared vision of both organizations: using connectivity not just for communication, but as a tool to protect, empower, and strengthen communities nationwide.