Eagle Eye Networks Launches $1M 2026 School Security Grant With AI Gun Detection

Eagle Eye Networks has opened applications for its 2026 Drako Smart Video Security Grant for Schools, offering $1 million in funding to help K-12 schools, colleges, and universities enhance safety with AI-powered video security. The grant can cover up to a year of Eagle Eye Cloud VMS and related components, including cameras, analytics, vape sensors, 911 camera sharing, and AI gun detection.

“We are on a mission at Eagle Eye to help schools change the way they use security cameras,” said Eagle Eye CEO Dean Drako. “Eagle Eye AI Gun Detection integrates with existing security cameras to detect brandished firearms in real-time, enabling proactive responses during an emergency.”

Eagle Eye’s triple-layer verification process combines two AI checks with human review to minimize false alarms while giving administrators actionable information quickly. Schools can also share designated cameras with emergency responders automatically during incidents.

The solution is camera agnostic, integrates with door access control, license plate recognition, and third-party systems, and includes cybersecurity protections such as camera lockdown, redundancy, and privacy safeguards.

This marks the third year Eagle Eye has offered the Drako grant, which has now awarded more than $2 million to U.S. schools. Applications are being accepted immediately, with grants awarded on an ongoing basis. More information is available on Eagle Eye Networks’ website.