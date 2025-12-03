Thoma Bravo to Sell Raptor Technologies to Warburg Pincus

Thoma Bravo has agreed to sell Raptor Technologies to Warburg Pincus, the firm announced. JMI Equity, an existing investor in Raptor, will reinvest alongside Warburg Pincus as part of the transaction.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

According to Thoma Bravo, the company worked with Raptor and JMI Equity over the past four years to scale the business, expand its platform through six acquisitions and position the company as a leader in K-12 school safety. Executives at Thoma Bravo said the firm focused on operational improvements and strategic growth to broaden Raptor’s reach.

Raptor CEO Gray Hall said Thoma Bravo’s support strengthened the company’s global growth and platform innovation. Hall added that the new partnership with Warburg Pincus, along with continued backing from JMI Equity, will support the company’s mission in the school safety market.

Houston-based Raptor Technologies has grown from its 2002 launch into a broad school safety software provider serving 60,000 schools in 55 countries. The company delivers SaaS and mobile tools along with training and consulting services that span the full school safety life cycle, from prevention and preparedness to emergency response and recovery. Its integrated portfolio supports core safety functions such as emergency management, campus movement, student wellbeing and staff training and compliance.

The transaction is expected to close in January 2026.