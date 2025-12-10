HID Funds 1K Scholarships to Support National School Security Training Initiative

HID is expanding access to K–12 security training by funding 1,000 scholarships for NCSSD’s Foundations of School Security Leadership Certificate course.
Dec. 10, 2025
Participants in NCSSD’s Foundations of School Security Leadership program receive training designed to strengthen prevention, preparedness, response and recovery efforts across K–12 campuses.

HID has funded 1,000 scholarships to support training through the National Council of School Safety Directors’ (NCSSD) Foundations of School Security Leadership Certificate course.

The initiative, which will run through 2026, aims to reduce cost barriers and expand access to professional development for those responsible for protecting K–12 communities. Scholarship recipients will also receive a one-year NCSSD membership, according to an announcement.

HID said the partnership with NCSSD reinforces the company’s commitment to enhancing safety for students, teachers and staff. The program is designed to help build a stronger foundation of knowledge for school professionals working to address modern threat environments while maintaining open and supportive learning spaces.

Developed by NCSSD’s network of school security professionals, the Foundations Certificate is a nine-part, self-paced online program based on the Path to Safer Schools framework. The curriculum covers prevention, preparedness, response and recovery, offering practical guidance for personnel in both public and private schools. Eligible participants include administrators, directors, coordinators, specialists and staff who have direct or indirect safety responsibilities.

NCSSD noted that while school administrators are experts in education, they depend on trained security professionals to address evolving safety challenges on K–12 campuses. The HID-funded scholarships are intended to expand access to comprehensive training that supports real-time incident response, emerging threat readiness and post-incident management.

Enrollment is now open. Scholarship details and application information are available here.

