Security Industry Association Announces 2025 SIA RISE Scholarship Awardees

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named 23 recipients for this year’s SIA RISE Scholarship, a program offered through SIA’s RISE community, which supports the education and career development goals of young professionals and emerging leaders in the security industry.

Through this scholarship—open to SIA student members and RISE members who are employees of SIA member companies—each awardee will receive a $3,000 scholarship to use toward continuing education and professional development courses, SIA program offerings, student loan repayment, and/or other academic or education programs. Scholarship funds can be used to expand knowledge in the areas of business, human resources, information technology, marketing, sales, project management, security engineering, and/or risk management.

The winners for the 2025 SIA RISE Scholarship are:

Ghaida Alkhateeb, risk manager, regulatory intelligence, safety, and compliance, Amazon

Shannon Berry, manager, legal affairs, i-PRO Americas

Brittany Board, director of technology partners, PSA

Penn Boatwright, financial analyst, internal controls, Securitas Security Services USA

Joshua Bonilla, application engineer, Northland Controls

Jeff Buzan, director of product, Wallet and LEAF, Wavelynx

Mykaela Cederberg, program coordinator, solutions acceleration, Axis Communications

Justin Detweiler, IT support specialist, SAGE Integration

Ivan Esquivel, Northeast sales engineer and technology strategist, Genetec

Josiah Everson, technical architect and delivery coordinator, dormakaba Americas

Caleb Fischl, distribution manager, i-PRO Americas

Madeline Gaddini, partner marketing specialist, YourSix

Carly Griffin, brand and solutions marketing manager, Allegion

Sahin Hoque, solutions consultant, ECC

Syamly Jacob, technical infrastructure program manager, Amazon Web Services

Jheena Johnson, physical security project coordinator, Northland Controls

Ella Ortenberg, revenue strategist, HiveWatch

Yogi Patel, regional sales manager, Axis Communications

Hannah Sengvilay, door hardware specification consultant, Allegion

Audrey Singer, project operations manager, Brivo

Divya Uppal, digital marketing specialist, Genetec

Marissa Vacek, managing director, Swell Marketing Agency, PSA

Ronald Zuniga, product marketing manager, Hanwha Vision LATAM

Sahin Hoque is the recipient of the 2025 Pierre Trapanese RISE Scholarship, a special RISE Scholarship presented in honor of Pierre Trapanese, CEO of Northland Controls and past SIA Board of Directors chair. In addition to his volunteer leadership on SIA’s board, Trapanese has been dedicated to the success of young professionals in the industry and is likewise dedicated to professional development opportunities within SIA, having been instrumental in the creation of the Certified Security Project Manager certification program.

“SIA is proud to offer the RISE Scholarship as a way to help young professionals grow, gain valuable skills and expertise, and foster their leadership potential in our industry,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “We congratulate this year’s awardees—23 rising stars who are making an impact in security—and look forward to supporting them in pursuing their educational and career goals and celebrating their future successes.”

