Why Persistent Data Protection Is Becoming Mission-Critical for Government and Defense Operations

As military operations, government agencies, and critical infrastructure providers adopt increasingly decentralized operating models, traditional perimeter-based cybersecurity strategies are struggling to keep pace. Sensitive and classified data now routinely traverses allied command centers, remote tactical environments, disconnected field operations, and third-party partners, often across networks that lack consistent or unified security controls.

Kiteworks is responding to this challenge by integrating the Trusted Data Format (OpenTDF) into its Private Data Network, delivering persistent, file-level protection that remains intact regardless of where data travels or how it is accessed. The approach shifts the security paradigm from network-centric defenses to embedded, data-centric control—an evolution that aligns with the real-world operational demands of defense and government environments.

The Limits of Perimeter-Based Protection

Conventional data security models depend heavily on network boundaries—firewalls, VPNs, and segmented internal systems—to safeguard sensitive information. However, once a file moves beyond the perimeter, control rapidly diminishes. Data can be copied, forwarded, or stored in unsecured environments without meaningful oversight or enforcement.

This presents a particularly acute risk for:

Military intelligence sharing across allied and joint task forces

Interagency collaboration involving classified or controlled data

Remote monitoring of critical infrastructure assets and sensor networks

“Organizations operating in high-security environments face a fundamental challenge: how do you maintain control over sensitive data after it leaves your systems?” said Yaron Galant, Chief Product Officer at Kiteworks. “Traditional security models break down because the protection doesn’t travel with the data. Our implementation of OpenTDF changes that dynamic entirely.”

Embedding Security Directly Into the File

At the core of Kiteworks’ solution is the OpenTDF framework, which embeds encryption and attribute-based access control (ABAC) directly into each file. This allows organizations to define granular policies specifying:

User clearance level

Organizational role

Geographic access boundaries

Time-based usage restrictions

Mission-specific need-to-know parameters

For example, intelligence classified as Top Secret can be configured to remain accessible only to authorized personnel operating within defined regions and time windows—even if the file is copied, forwarded, or stored outside the originating environment.

Because protection persists at the data level, files remain secure when shared across agencies, systems, or disconnected environments—a scenario increasingly common in modern defense and infrastructure operations.