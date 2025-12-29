Strategos International Expands Portfolio With New Cyber and Physical Security Technology Division

Strategos International has launched a new Cyber and Physical Security Technology division, expanding the firm’s capabilities to deliver integrated, technology-driven security solutions across digital and physical environments.

The new division reflects a strategic expansion of Strategos International’s advisory and protective services portfolio, responding to a threat landscape in which cyber risk, physical security, and operational resilience are increasingly intertwined. The unit will provide cybersecurity services, physical security systems design, secure communications, surveillance technologies, and integrated threat detection and response solutions.

According to the company, the division is designed to support organizations seeking end-to-end security programs that move beyond siloed approaches. By aligning technology deployment with intelligence-led risk assessments and operational requirements, Strategos aims to offer a unified framework for identifying, mitigating, and responding to modern threats.

The addition of cyber and physical security technology capabilities builds on Strategos International’s established work in strategic advisory services, investigations, protective operations, and crisis response. The firm said the expanded model allows clients to engage a single provider for strategy, design, implementation, and long-term optimization of security systems.

Leading the new division is Will Gregory, CISSP, CPP, PSP, PMP, who joins as division leader and strategic partner. Gregory brings more than 20 years of experience across federal, state, local, and commercial sectors, with a background in cybersecurity, physical security, and operational leadership.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served with the Military Police, Gregory has also worked in public safety roles as a volunteer firefighter, emergency medical technician, and ALICE instructor. In his new role, he will oversee division leadership, technical strategy, and execution within Strategos International’s unified organizational structure.

“Security today is no longer a cyber problem or a physical problem—it is a risk-based operational challenge,” said Vaughn Baker, president and CEO of Strategos International. “Under Will’s leadership, we are strengthening our ability to deliver technology solutions that are not only technically sound but operationally effective across education, healthcare, corporate, government, and faith-based environments.”

Strategos International provides strategic advisory, risk management, and protective services to government agencies, corporations, and high-risk enterprises worldwide. The firm applies intelligence-led methodologies to protect people, assets, and mission-critical operations in complex and evolving threat environments.