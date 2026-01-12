Trackforce Appoints Scott Kaine as CEO to Lead Global Growth

Trackforce has named Scott Kaine as its Chief Executive Officer. Kaine’s appointment begins what Trackforce described in an announcement as the next phase of the company’s global expansion and innovation efforts.

Based in San Diego, the firm said Kaine will lead as organizations increasingly seek modern technology-driven solutions to secure people and assets in complex environments.

The Board of Directors extended thanks to outgoing CEO Byron McDuffie, who will remain with the company as a strategic advisor. During his time as CEO, Trackforce built what the company called a world-class technology foundation and established itself as an innovator in the physical security space. With that foundation in place, Trackforce said it is positioned to capture rising demand for integrated security operations.

Kaine is a security and technology executive with experience scaling high-growth companies. His previous roles include CEO of Cyveillance and Delta Risk and senior leadership positions at Motorola Solutions. Kaine also began his career as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army.

In a statement included in the announcement, Kaine said Trackforce is addressing critical challenges in the physical security space and that demand for modern security technology is reaching a tipping point. He added that he looks forward to working with the Trackforce team and its customers to expand its impact worldwide.

Trackforce said its appointment of Kaine reflects its focus on advancing its presence in the physical security market through expanded innovation and customer engagement.