Security Leaders Drowning in Tools as SIEM Effectiveness and AI Readiness Lag, Sumo Logic Report Finds

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — A new industry report from Sumo Logic reveals that enterprise security operations are being undermined by fragmented technology environments, overextended teams, and security platforms that are failing to keep pace with the complexity of cloud- and AI-driven environments.

The company’s 2026 Security Operations Insights Report, based on a survey of more than 500 IT and security leaders conducted with independent research firm UserEvidence, finds that most organizations are operating with sprawling, poorly integrated security stacks—creating operational friction rather than resilience.

According to the report, 93% of enterprise organizations now use at least three security operations tools, 45% rely on six or more, and 55% of respondents report having too many point solutions in their security environment. This fragmentation, the report concludes, is directly degrading visibility, coordination, and response effectiveness.

“Security leaders are continually investing in more tools, but the lack of integration is creating more work and less reliable protection,” said Chas Clawson, VP of Security Strategy at Sumo Logic. “Many of these platforms don’t communicate with each other, and security teams are getting leaner, not larger. That combination makes it harder to connect signals, manage risk, and respond effectively.”

The findings also raise questions about the real-world performance of SIEM platforms and AI adoption:

90% of security operations leaders say supporting data from multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments is critical for their SIEM strategy.

Only 51% say their current SIEM is very effective at reducing mean time to detect and respond (MTTD/MTTR).

Just 52% are very confident their SIEM can scale to meet future cloud and security operations demands.

While 90% of respondents view AI/ML as valuable for reducing alert fatigue and improving detection accuracy, most AI deployments remain limited to basic use cases such as threat detection, rather than advanced security workflows.

The report also highlights organizational misalignment between security and DevOps teams. Although 80% of enterprises use shared observability tools, only 45% report that their teams are strongly aligned on tooling and workflows. At the same time, 100% of respondents said a unified platform for logs, metrics, and traces would be valuable across both functions.

Despite automation gains, 70% of organizations report that detection and response are mostly or fully automated; the overall picture is one of operational overload rather than operational maturity.

“These findings show that enterprises are overwhelmed by complexity,” the report states. “The answer is not more disconnected tools, but unified platforms that provide a single source of truth across security, cloud, and DevSecOps environments.”

Clark Pichon, SOC Manager at Battelle, said tool sprawl was a central operational challenge for his team.

“Managing multiple disconnected security tools—and our SIEM in particular—was our biggest headache,” Pichon said. “Sumo Logic gives us a single platform to unify everything, helping us integrate AI into our workflows and respond faster to threats.”

The full 2026 Security Operations Insights Report is available through Sumo Logic, along with a companion blog and detailed research methodology.