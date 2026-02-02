SIA Names New Leadership for RISE Community For Young Professionals

The Security Industry Association RISE community supports young professionals and emerging leaders through education, networking and career development programs across the security industry.

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named new leadership for its RISE community steering committee, a group focused on advancing the careers of young professionals and emerging leaders in the security industry.

Kelly Ann Christensen of Integrated Control Technology has taken on the role of chair, and Joey Joy of March Networks now serves as vice chair. In these positions they will help guide RISE in offering educational content and networking opportunities to young employees of SIA member companies, college students and recent graduates interested in the global security industry.

Christensen is marketing and events manager for North America at Integrated Control Technology, where she coordinates partner-focused marketing initiatives and industry events that support integrators and end users across the security ecosystem. She has been involved with the RISE community for more than four years and has contributed to programs that support young security professionals, including the RISE Scholarship.

Joy is a distribution channel account manager at March Networks. He brings more than 14 years of experience in building partnerships and driving growth through data-driven solutions. In his role he supports integrators and channel partners in using intelligent video, cloud technology and analytics to enhance security and improve operational efficiency.

The RISE Steering Committee also includes subcommittee chairs and members representing a range of organizations in the security industry.

SIA CEO Don Erickson said the RISE community has continued to raise the bar in delivering programs, events and opportunities for young professionals and emerging security leaders and thanked the new chair and vice chair along with committee members for their leadership.

SIA RISE offers an annual scholarship, in-person and virtual networking events, the Talent Inclusion Mentorship Education program for early and mid-career professionals, recognition through the 25 on the RISE Awards and the annual AcceleRISE conference. The community is open to employees at SIA member companies who are young professionals under 40 or have been in the security industry for less than two years.