NAPCO Creates CRO Role, Appoints Joseph Pipczynski

Joseph C. Pipczynski Jr. brings more than four decades of leadership experience across sales, business development and global market expansion to NAPCO’s executive team.

NAPCO Security Technologies (Nasdaq: NSSC) has created a Chief Revenue Officer (CPR) role and appointed Joseph C. Pipczynski Jr. to the position.

Pipczynski will report to Kevin Buchel, President and COO of NAPCO. In addition, Stephen Spinelli, Senior Vice President of Sales, will report directly to Pipczynski.

In the newly created role, Pipczynski is responsible for leading the company’s global revenue strategy, with a focus on its core markets of security, commercial fire, access control and locking solutions. His responsibilities include supporting NAPCO’s growth initiatives, including the launch of its MVP cloud-based access platform, the MVP-Ready NA-Series Access Panels and electronic networked wireless access locks from the company’s Alarm Lock and Marks USA divisions.

Pipczynski is a New York–based executive with more than 40 years of domestic and international leadership experience across sales, business development, marketing and global expansion within the commercial, security and defense markets. His background includes building strategic partnerships and driving revenue growth in technology-focused organizations.

“Joe’s experience and strategic leadership make him a valuable addition to NAPCO’s executive team,” Buchel said in an announcement. “As we continue to expand our recurring revenue base and introduce next-generation access and locking solutions, his leadership will be instrumental in driving our long-term growth strategy.”

Pipczynski holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from The Citadel and an MBA from Dowling College. Earlier in his career, he also played professional football in the National Football League with the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets.

“I’m excited to join NAPCO at such an important time in its growth,” Pipczynski said. “The company’s strong reputation for innovation positions it well for continued success. I look forward to executing on the corporate strategic plan, with a focus on expanding customer segments and business partnerships while further strengthening operations.”