LevelBlue Study: CISOs Confident in Cyber Resilience, but AI and Supply Chain Risks Expose Gaps

Cybersecurity leaders are increasingly positioning themselves as drivers of business growth and innovation, but new research from LevelBlue suggests critical blind spots remain—particularly regarding AI-enabled threats and software supply chain risk.

The Dallas-based managed security services provider released its latest report, Persona Spotlight: CISO, on Feb. 11, examining how chief information security officers navigate a complex threat environment while supporting enterprise objectives. The findings build on insights from the company’s 2025 Futures Report: Cyber Resilience and Business Impact.

While high-profile attacks have elevated the prominence of cybersecurity in the C-suite, the report indicates that many CISOs must expand their comfort zones into emerging risk domains to stay ahead of evolving adversaries.

Confidence High in Core Cyber Resilience, Less So in AI Defense

According to the study, 60% of CISOs describe themselves as highly competent in cyber resilience, core security operations, and business collaboration, underscoring that the role has matured beyond traditional perimeter defense.

In fact, 61% report that their adaptive cybersecurity strategies enable their organizations to take greater risks in innovation, suggesting that security is increasingly viewed as a business accelerator rather than a cost center.

However, that confidence diminishes sharply when it comes to artificial intelligence.