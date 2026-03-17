Intel 471 Rolls Out Unified Cyber Threat Exposure Bundle to Close Visibility Gaps Across External Attack Surfaces

WILMINGTON, Del. — Intel 471 has introduced a new bundled offering designed to help security teams better identify and mitigate risk across increasingly complex external environments.

The Cyber Threat Exposure Bundle, now available on the company’s Verity471 platform, unifies three previously distinct capabilities, attack surface exposure, third-party exposure, and brand exposure, into a single, intelligence-driven solution. The goal: provide organizations with a standardized, operational view of external threats while accelerating prioritization and remediation workflows.

Addressing Visibility and Prioritization Challenges

As organizations contend with expanding digital footprints, supply chain dependencies and brand impersonation risks, security leaders are under mounting pressure to demonstrate measurable risk reduction. According to Intel 471 executives, the new bundle is designed to eliminate blind spots that often emerge when tools operate in silos.

“Since launching Verity471 in 2025, we continue to accelerate and improve our solutions to ensure our platform meets the needs of our customers who are battling a complex threat landscape filled with third-party risks and blind spots,” says Michael DeBolt, President and Chief Intelligence Officer at Intel 471. “Our latest release, Cyber Threat Exposure Bundle, fueled by our high-fidelity cyber threat intelligence, delivers on that promise by providing a more streamlined, comprehensive means to combat threats and stay proactive against the daily challenges faced by security teams.”

By integrating high-fidelity cyber threat intelligence (CTI) directly into exposure management workflows, the platform enables security teams to contextualize vulnerabilities based on real-world adversary behavior, rather than relying solely on severity scores.

Three Core Modules, One Unified View

The Cyber Threat Exposure Bundle is anchored by three core modules that collectively map and monitor an organization’s external risk posture:

Attack Surface Exposure

Continuously discovers internet-facing assets, misconfigurations and vulnerabilities, while leveraging CTI to prioritize remediation based on active threat activity.

Third-Party Exposure

Extends visibility into vendor and partner ecosystems, identifying compromised databases, breaches and critical vulnerabilities that could introduce downstream risk.

Brand Exposure

Detects impersonation and abuse across domains, social media, applications and underground forums, enabling early intervention before reputational or financial damage occurs.

Together, these capabilities provide a unified dashboard for tracking exposure across disparate risk vectors—an area where many organizations still struggle due to fragmented tooling.

Designed with CISOs and Board-Level Accountability in Mind

Intel 471 executives emphasize that the bundled approach also aligns with growing boardroom expectations around cybersecurity accountability and return on investment.

“Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and cybersecurity leaders face pressure from boards to ensure that their organizations are not only protected, but also consistently lowering risk,” said Jason Passwaters, CEO and Co-Founder of Intel 471. “The Cyber Threat Exposure Bundle was created with CISOs in mind, providing a cost-effective security strategy that delivers actionable insights and measurable results on a single platform that is built on our premier cyber threat intelligence.”

Platform Strategy Reflects Broader Industry Shift

The launch reflects a broader trend in cybersecurity toward platform consolidation and intelligence-driven exposure management. As enterprises move away from point solutions, vendors are increasingly packaging capabilities into unified offerings that align detection, context and response.

For security teams, the effectiveness of such platforms will ultimately hinge on their ability to translate intelligence into prioritized, actionable remediation—particularly as external attack surfaces continue to expand and adversaries grow more sophisticated.