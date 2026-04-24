Mission 500 Announces Leadership Updates with New Executive Director and Board Appointment

Mission 500, a nonprofit charity in the security industry focused on supporting children in need across the US, Canada and Puerto Rico, has announced two leadership changes with the appointment of a new Executive Director and a new member to its Board of Directors.

Tristin Vaccaro, who joined Mission 500 in May 2024 as Community Engagement Coordinator, has been promoted to Executive Director. In her previous role, she contributed to expanding the organization’s community presence and financial impact while bringing experience in social media management, public relations and event organization. She also owns Vaccaro Copywriting & Marketing Solutions, where she has built a reputation in the physical security industry.

As Executive Director, Vaccaro will oversee communications, operations and outreach for the organization.

“Tristin’s impact on Mission 500 and the security industry has been nothing short of remarkable,” said Jason Lutz, Chair of Mission 500. “She has poured her heart into this organization and has made a measurable impact on how we connect with our communities and carry out our mission.”

Vaccaro said she is honored to step into the role and continue the organization’s mission.

“I am deeply honored and excited to step into this role and continue championing the incredible work Mission 500 does,” said Vaccaro. “My love for this organization runs deep, having witnessed how it positively impacts both the lives we touch and those who contribute. I can't wait to build on that legacy and bring even more of our industry along for the journey.”

Mission 500 has also appointed Phil Leverette, CEO of Extreme Custom Technology, Inc. (ECT) Fire & Security, to its Board of Directors. Leverette is a U.S. Army veteran of Desert Storm and has more than 30 years of experience building and leading organizations in the security industry.

He currently leads ECT Fire & Security, which provides commercial fire alarms, suppression systems and technical integration services. He also founded Pure Aqua Vitae, a water and air filtration company, and serves on the board of access control manufacturer HavenLock.

Leverette has been active in Mission 500 initiatives, including participation in the 2025 Mission 500 Service Trip. He was also recognized with the Mission 500 Chairman’s Award at ISC West 2026 for his support of the organization’s charitable work.

“Phil embodies the spirit of what Mission 500 is all about,” said Lutz. “He sees a need and doesn’t hesitate to act. His experience as an entrepreneur, veteran, and community servant will bring tremendous value to our board, and we are grateful to have him officially join us.”

Leverette said he is proud to take on a greater role within the organization.

“Mission 500 has shown me time and again what it looks like when an industry and its people decide to give back,” said Leverette. “I’m proud to take on a greater role in supporting this organization and the families it serves.”