GMR Security Consulting Group, IntelFusion Partners Form Strategic Alliance to Expand Risk Advisory Services

GMR Security Consulting Group and IntelFusion Partners have announced a strategic partnership to deliver broader, more integrated security solutions for organizations facing a rapidly evolving threat and risk environment.

The alliance brings together complementary capabilities in threat assessment, executive protection, cyber and AI governance, fraud mitigation and security program design as enterprises confront rising operational demands, tighter budgets and increasingly complex security challenges.

Combining Strategic Insight with Operational Execution

The new partnership is rooted in a long-standing professional relationship between Mary Gates and Basia Pietrawska, who said the collaboration is designed to bridge the gap between intelligence-driven advisory services and real-world implementation.

Gates said IntelFusion’s ability to translate complex data into practical client guidance was a key factor in forming the alliance.

According to Gates, organizations increasingly need more than risk intelligence alone—they need help understanding what threats mean operationally and how to prepare for what comes next.

Focus on Long-Term Client Partnerships

Both firms said the relationship is built around a shared consulting philosophy that emphasizes sustained client engagement rather than transactional projects.

That model is gaining relevance as many organizations seek external partners capable of validating and improving existing programs rather than replacing them entirely. Security leaders across sectors continue to face pressure to optimize spending while still modernizing capabilities.

The companies said their joint approach centers on continuity, trust and a deeper understanding of each client’s operating environment.

Targeting High-Growth Security Priorities

The partnership is expected to focus on several areas of increasing demand, including:

Threat assessment and intelligence-led risk planning

Executive protection program development

Workplace violence prevention strategies

Fraud and crime-related threat mitigation

Cybersecurity and AI governance frameworks

Enterprise security program enhancement and scalability

By combining IntelFusion’s background in analytics, governance and program architecture with GMR’s practitioner-led implementation experience, the firms said they can provide more end-to-end advisory support.

Opportunities Across Key Vertical Markets

The companies identified banking, retail and restaurant sectors among the industries where the partnership can immediately expand support.

These industries continue to navigate a mix of physical security risks, fraud exposure, workforce safety concerns and growing interest in responsible AI adoption.

The firms said the partnership is structured to meet organizations at varying levels of maturity, whether strengthening legacy programs or building new frameworks for emerging risks.

Raising the Bar for Security Consulting

Pietrawska said the decision to formally partner reflects confidence in GMR’s leadership and client-first operating model.

She added that combining different perspectives and expertise can help deliver more strategic and measurable outcomes for customers.

Executives from both companies said the broader goal is to elevate how consulting services are delivered in the security sector—moving beyond point solutions toward integrated, trust-based advisory relationships.

About the Companies

Based in Heath, GMR Security Consulting Group is a WBENC-certified woman-owned firm specializing in enterprise risk management, physical security, compliance, executive protection, recruiting and technology design.

IntelFusion Partners provides strategic advisory services spanning corporate security, law enforcement, financial services, legal and academic disciplines, with expertise in executive protection, fraud threats, cyber risk and artificial intelligence governance.