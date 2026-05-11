Axon: Retail, Healthcare Leaders Are Increasing Security Investments

An Axon survey found retail and healthcare organizations are increasingly prioritizing integrated security technologies as operational disruptions and workplace safety concerns continue to rise.

New survey data released by Axon indicates that workplace safety and operational resilience are becoming increasingly urgent priorities for retail and healthcare organizations as leaders contend with disruptions, staffing challenges and evolving security threats.

The company surveyed more than 250 retail and healthcare security leaders across the United States to examine how organizations are adapting their security strategies and investment priorities. According to the findings, 93% of respondents said safety and security are either an essential or high priority within their organizations.

Operational disruption also emerged as a major concern, with 82% of leaders reporting at least moderate disruption during the past 12 months. Axon said those disruptions range from workplace violence incidents and theft to staffing shortages and broader operational challenges tied to maintaining safe environments.

The survey found that organizations are increasingly turning toward technology investments as part of their response. Eighty-three percent of respondents said they favor or strongly favor increased spending on technologies and strategies designed to improve safety and operational efficiency.

Among the key themes identified in Axon’s accompanying blog analysis was the growing push toward integrated security ecosystems that consolidate data, communications and incident response capabilities into unified platforms. The company said organizations are seeking tools that can help security teams respond more quickly while also improving visibility across facilities and operations.

The survey also pointed to growing interest in technologies that provide real-time intelligence and support frontline personnel. Axon noted that respondents identified operational efficiency and ease of implementation as significant considerations when evaluating new security technologies.

Healthcare leaders surveyed cited ongoing concerns surrounding workplace violence and staff safety, while retail respondents pointed to theft, disruptive incidents and employee protection among their top security priorities.

Axon said the findings reflect a broader shift in how organizations view security investments — not solely as protective measures, but also as operational tools that can support business continuity, workforce retention and overall organizational resilience.

The company outlined five major takeaways from the research in a recent blog post, including the need for scalable solutions, the importance of integrated technologies and the increasing alignment between security operations and broader organizational goals.