360 Privacy Adds Former Apple, McDonald's, Medtronic and Secret Service Leaders to Executive Team

360 Privacy helps organizations, executives and high-profile individuals identify and remove exposed personal information from online sources to reduce cyber, physical and reputational risks.

Digital exposure reduction firm 360 Privacy has expanded its leadership team with four senior appointments aimed at helping organizations and high-profile individuals address a growing range of cyber, physical and reputational risks.

The company announced the hiring of Jim Neidig as senior vice president of strategic initiatives, Ryan Long as senior vice president of converged intelligence, John Giebel as senior vice president of corporate development and enterprise solutions, and Jason Chapman as senior director of client strategy and protection.

According to 360 Privacy, the appointments come as organizations contend with increasingly sophisticated threats fueled by the proliferation of personal data online and the growing use of artificial intelligence by threat actors. The company said attackers are leveraging technologies such as large language models, voice cloning and synthetic media to automate reconnaissance, impersonate trusted individuals and conduct harassment or fraud campaigns.

Adam Jackson, founder and CEO of 360 Privacy, said the additions reflect the company's effort to help clients manage risks that span digital, physical and reputational domains.

Neidig joins the company after more than a decade at Apple, where he most recently served as chief security officer. A former U.S. Army Ranger and Special Forces soldier, he will focus on helping chief security officers and enterprise security teams integrate digital exposure reduction programs into broader security strategies.

Long brings experience in intelligence, executive protection and emerging risk management. Prior to joining 360 Privacy, he led global intelligence and executive protection efforts at McDonald's and founded intelligence consultancy INTELAB Ventures. He also serves as a military intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Giebel joins from Medtronic, where he most recently served as head of global security. He previously held corporate security leadership positions across several Fortune 500 companies and has a background in law enforcement.

Chapman, a former leader within the U.S. Secret Service, brings nearly 30 years of experience in executive protection, investigations and risk management. His role will focus on helping clients develop strategies to address threats that increasingly blend physical and digital elements.

The leadership expansion supports 360 Privacy's Digital Exposure Reduction services and its 360 Strata platform, which is designed to identify and remove exposed personal information that could be exploited by threat actors.

The company serves enterprises, executives, athletes, board members and other high-profile individuals seeking to reduce risks associated with publicly available personal data.