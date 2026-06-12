Vigilis AI, Security Executive Council Form Strategic Partnership

The partnership between Vigilis AI and the Security Executive Council will focus on advancing real-time operational intelligence and AI-enabled workflows for uniformed security teams.

Vigilis AI and the Security Executive Council (SEC) have announced a strategic partnership focused on advancing the use of real-time operational intelligence and AI-enabled workflows in uniformed physical security operations.

According to the organizations, the partnership will combine Vigilis AI's operational technology with the SEC's research and advisory expertise to support security leaders seeking to improve organizational effectiveness and reduce risk. The collaboration is expected to include industry education, executive engagement, strategic advisory discussions and product innovation initiatives aimed at modernizing day-to-day security operations across distributed environments.

Vigilis AI said its platform was developed to address what it described as a longstanding challenge in physical security operations, where many systems are focused primarily on documenting incidents after they occur rather than supporting officers during an event. The company's platform includes a voice-first AI assistant known as VAL, which is designed to provide guidance, support workflows, document activity and share operational intelligence in real time.

"Physical security teams have spent years operating with fragmented tools designed primarily for after-the-fact reporting," said Dan Wachtler, founder and CEO of Vigilis AI. "We believe the industry is entering a new operational era, one where AI supports frontline personnel in real time, improves consistency of execution, and helps security organizations operate with greater clarity, increased risk mitigation responsiveness, and strategic value."

The companies said the partnership aligns with a broader industry shift toward more integrated security programs that combine people, processes, intelligence and technology into unified risk management approaches.

"Security leaders are increasingly looking for solutions that move beyond passive reporting and help organizations operate more intelligently in real time," said Bob Hayes, founder and managing director of the SEC. "Vigilis brings a unique operational perspective to the market by focusing on frontline execution, communication, and decision support."

Vigilis AI said its VAL platform is currently being deployed in multi-site security environments, including commercial real estate, mobile patrol operations and enterprise security programs.